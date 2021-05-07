TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.