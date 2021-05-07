The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $443.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.70 million and the lowest is $426.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

