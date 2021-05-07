The AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

NYSE AES traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,579. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

