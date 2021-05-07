The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23, RTT News reports. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The Allstate stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

