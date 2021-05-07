The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

