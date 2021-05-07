The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.15

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $2.01. The Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 749 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

