The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 105,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

BX opened at $88.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 141.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.