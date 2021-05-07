The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $70.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

