The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report sales of $9.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.76 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 37.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 43.8% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 176,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 365,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

