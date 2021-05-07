The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DSGX. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

