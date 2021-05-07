The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down to $19.22

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $17.64. The Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

