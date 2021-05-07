The Force Protocol Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021921 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00281492 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001792 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000107 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

