The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $80.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.32% from the stock’s current price.

BBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 163.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 312,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 194,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

