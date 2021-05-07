The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “Neutral”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

