The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.05

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.05 and last traded at $168.05, with a volume of 14802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

