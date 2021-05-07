The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $138.87.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

