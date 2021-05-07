The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of JYNT traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 125,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $343,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

