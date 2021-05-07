The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.530-5.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.50 billion-$75.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,861,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

