The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGPYY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. 7,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.