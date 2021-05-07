The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $268.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.71. 6,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,328. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.70. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $175.40 and a 1-year high of $286.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

