The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $90.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. The Timken has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,100,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,484.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,753. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Timken by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

