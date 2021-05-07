The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,940,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $108,062,000 after purchasing an additional 525,180 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $72.95. 156,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

