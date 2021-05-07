The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $612.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.69, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $699.15 and its 200 day moving average is $771.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Analyst Recommendations for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

