The Vitec Group’s (VTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,505 ($19.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £694.00 million and a P/E ratio of -131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,228.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 982.67. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

