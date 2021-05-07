The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

DIS opened at $181.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

