The Western Union Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.16. 26,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,861. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.