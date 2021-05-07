The York Water Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:YORW)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

The York Water has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The York Water has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The York Water to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

YORW stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The York Water has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, research analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Dividend History for The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit