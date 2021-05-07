The York Water Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

The York Water has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The York Water has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The York Water to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

YORW stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The York Water has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, research analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

