The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) & JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Financial Comparison

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get JMP Group alerts:

6.6% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of JMP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JMP Group and The Ziegler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $100.08 million 0.97 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -122.00 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Ziegler Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JMP Group.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -23.51% 7.71% 2.04% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

JMP Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for JMP Group and The Ziegler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

JMP Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.69%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JMP Group is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Summary

JMP Group beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, private equity funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.