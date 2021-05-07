Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $60,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.31. 26,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

