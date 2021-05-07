Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

