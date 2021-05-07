TheStreet Upgrades Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.17.

AM stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Antero Midstream by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

