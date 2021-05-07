Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$128.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.17.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$116.51 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$89.89 and a 12 month high of C$122.03. The firm has a market cap of C$57.79 billion and a PE ratio of 42.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$113.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares in the company, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970 in the last 90 days.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

