THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $18.59 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $18.59 or 0.00032063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $4.38 billion and approximately $114.20 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00262847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $658.02 or 0.01134941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.56 or 0.00751243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,671.13 or 0.99470772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001688 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,627,776 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

