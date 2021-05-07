Thore Cash Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $68,019.36 and $149,969.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.47 or 0.00599319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

