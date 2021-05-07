thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

TKAMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.25.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

