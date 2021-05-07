Timothy J. Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE TRU opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.