Timothy J. Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRU opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.