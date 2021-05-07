Titan Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $2,984.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007525 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 76.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

