Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 458,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $695.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Several brokerages have commented on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

