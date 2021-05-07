TitanSwap Price Up 16% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00004891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $149.40 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

