Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPZEF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Topaz Energy stock remained flat at $$11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

