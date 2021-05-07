TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

TopBuild stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.93. 331,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,734. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

