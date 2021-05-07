Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

TSE:TIH traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,772. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$61.09 and a 12-month high of C$106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.07.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,064.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIH. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.67.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

