Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$108.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Toromont Industries traded as high as C$105.31 and last traded at C$105.00, with a volume of 62670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$98.44.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TIH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.67.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.98.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.