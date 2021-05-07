Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $32.50 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.08.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

