Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $38.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.75 to $38.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.08.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

