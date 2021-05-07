Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 2,169 call options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $47.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

