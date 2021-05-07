Traders Purchase High Volume of ACI Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 941,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

