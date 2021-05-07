Traders Purchase High Volume of International Business Machines Call Options (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 423,588 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the average volume of 50,427 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $148.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

