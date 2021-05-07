Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,431. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $181.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

