Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $21.90. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2,009 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.77.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

